New York or Chicago-style pizza? NYPD dog chooses side in twitter debate

NEW YORK — An NYPD dog has chosen a side in the ongoing Twitter debate between New York-style and Chicago-style pizza — just in time for National Pizza Day.

NYPD Chief of Counterterrorism James R. Waters posted video to Twitter of Abe, an “Explosives Detections Canine,” selecting his pick for the best pizza.

“Maybe we can settle this #NationalPizzaDay challenge once and for all with an indogpendent judge? #K9 Abe is an Explosives Detection Canine, but we think he can utilize his skills to help us decide which is the best pizza? @Chicago_Police @NYPDnews”

Maybe we can settle this #NationalPizzaDay challenge once and for all with an indogpendent judge? #K9 Abe is an Explosives Detection Canine, but we think he can utilize his skills to help us decide which is the best pizza? @Chicago_Police @NYPDnews pic.twitter.com/twamXVPGwI — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) February 9, 2019

The police dog was first offered Chicago-style pizza — and he ignored it. But when offered a New York-style slice, he was noticeably interested and started wagging his tail.

The debate between the Chicago Police Department and the NYPD began when Chicago PD tweeted a photo of two different styles of pizza — deep dish and thin crust.

“Saturday is #NationalPizzaDay. How will you celebrate, Chicago? Deep dish, or ol’ fashioned thin crust? Either choice beats New York-style slices. Like/RT if you agree.”

Saturday is #NationalPizzaDay. How will you celebrate, Chicago? Deep dish, or ol’ fashioned thin crust? Either choice beats New York-style slices. Like/RT if you agree. pic.twitter.com/WxLAxnMsCr — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 6, 2019

The NYPD’s official Twitter soon responded.

“We recognize the slice of pizza on the right, but what’s the one on the left? Is there pasta in it?”

We recognize the slice of pizza on the right, but what’s the one on the left? Is there pasta in it? https://t.co/uHo9a7No2w — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 6, 2019

NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea also weighed in:

“Trick question. If it’s not from New York, it’s not pizza.”

Trick question. If it's not from New York, it's not pizza. https://t.co/AQd29v9997 — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) February 6, 2019

The Chicago Police Department decided to test New York-style pizza out for themselves.

“A few of our brave police officers from @ChicagoCAPS01 took one for the team and subjected themselves to NY-style “pizza.” The verdict: not bad, @NYPDnews. Not bad. Still doesn’t beat Chicago! Happy #NationalPizzaDay 🍕”

A few of our brave police officers from @ChicagoCAPS01 took one for the team and subjected themselves to NY-style “pizza.” The verdict: not bad, @NYPDnews. Not bad. Still doesn’t beat Chicago! Happy #NationalPizzaDay 🍕 pic.twitter.com/y52GxPj4QT — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) February 9, 2019

In turn, the NYPD had some Chicago-style pizza for National Pizza Day and posted the results.

“Ok @Chicago_Police, the bad news is, your pizza didn’t cut it. The good news is, you’re invited to New York for a slice on us any time! Happy #NationalPizzaDay, stay safe and warm!”