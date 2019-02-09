Massive fire burning in Bronx high-rise residential building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Firefighters are currently working to extinguish a large fire at a high-rise apartment building in the Concourse Village area of the South Bronx.

According to Citizen App, the fire broke out on the balcony of the 15th floor of 773 Concourse Village East, at East 156th St. The building is reportedly 25-stories tall. Footage from Citizen App shows the flames shooting out of the balcony.

There has been one minor injury reported and the building was evacuated.

The NYC Department of Buildings is currently evaluating the building.

More on this story as it develops.