Chrissy Teigen invites Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to watch Grammys with her

It’s the beginning of a friendship the internet didn’t know it needed.

Chrissy Teigen, the (unofficial) mayor of Twitter, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, renowned Instagrammer and Instant Pot chef, are supposedly watching the Grammy Awards together. And there’s pizza involved.

Teigen put out a plea to the Democratic congresswoman on Friday. “hello my hero, do you wanna come over and watch the grammys with us? there will be pizza,” Teigen tweeted.

“Modern Family” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who will apparently also be at this pizza party, sweetened the deal by offering up his own slices. “She can have my portion!” he responded.

Naturally, Ocasio-Cortez accepted the offer. “yes! we can live-tweet me burning something in the kitchen,” the congresswoman said.

“perfect! we have extremely different strengths except I still sometimes burn things,” Teigen wrote back.

The internet proceeded to lose its mind. “NAME A BETTER DUO, I’LL WAIT,” tweeted Jules Suzdaltsev.

“I am absolutely here for this friendship,” Becky Holloman tweeted.