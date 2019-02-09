4-year-old girl dies after falling from apartment window in the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, The Bronx — A 4-year-old girl has died after falling from a fourth-floor window in the Bronx.

Police say the child fell out of the apartment window on East 140th Street in the Mott Haven neighborhood just before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Two adults were at home at the time of the incident, according to police.

The child was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Details including the girl’s name were not immediately released.

No charges have been filed but an investigation is underway.

It’s not clear if the apartment had window guards, which are required in New York City apartments where young children live.

