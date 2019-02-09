Chicago woman finds 15 half siblings through DNA test

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman whose biological father was an anonymous sperm donor has discovered via a DNA testing service that she has 15 half siblings.

The Chicago Tribune reports that 31-year-old Morgan Richardson discovered her half siblings over the last four years after submitting a DNA sample to 23andMe. The website analyzes DNA to provide information about ancestry, health and other traits.

Morgan Richardson and her twin sister Lauren Richardson were 16 when their mother died of breast cancer. Morgan Richardson turned to 23andMe to learn more about her biological father’s background and found the first half sibling.

The sisters soon found more matches through the website, as well as Ancestry.com and the nonprofit Donor Sibling Registry.

The Richardson-related half siblings keep in touch through a Facebook group.