Bronx soldier returns home to surprise children in emotional school assembly

The BRONX — A Friday morning assembly at P.S.111 in the Bronx had all the typical moving parts: rowdy students, a planned presentation and a special guest.

But what student siblings Jayden and Allana Goins didn’t know was that there was another VERY special guest - waiting in the wings - just for them.

With help from Councilmember Andy King, the brother and sister at first thought they were taking part in a Black History Month presentation.

Without warning, the topic quickly took a different turn.

Their father Specialist Robert Goins of the 101st Expeditionary Signal Battalion returned back home.

His children, who last saw him 11 months ago when he was deployed to Kuwait, ran into his arms when he emerged from a stage curtain, all while the assembly erupted in applause.

“That moment is priceless man, to have it on film and everyone to be here for it, and makes it that much better,” Spec. Goins told PIX11.

The reunion is a special one for Spec. Goins, having attended P.S.111 himself, it was a full circle moment.

His children are just happy to have their dad back.

“I thought it was a robot at first,” Jayden Goins said. “When I realized it was my dad I just ran to him and give him the biggest hug ever.”

Goins, a soldier in the New York National Guard Army, was part of two operations overseas in the past year. His service was not lost in the crowd that proceeded to chant “U.S.A.”

Specialist Goins will spend the next year here at home with his family in the Bronx.

One thing on the agenda is to return to his alma mater for Career Day.