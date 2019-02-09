3 sought in armed robbery at Harlem apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM — Police are looking for the people accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at an apartment building in Manhattan.

Three men followed a 37-year-old man as he walked into the vestibule of his friend’s apartment building in the vicinity of West 151st Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem on Jan. 26, police said.

As one of the men acted as a lookout, another displayed a firearm at the victim and the third suspect took the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards and $300 in cash, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).