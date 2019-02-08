Teen girls, young boy punch, rob woman at Brooklyn subway station: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — Police are looking for the teen girls and a boy who allegedly attacked and robbed a woman at a Brooklyn subway station.

On Jan. 30, a 22-year-old woman was approached while she was on the southbound R train platform inside the 4th Avenue – 9th Street station in Gowanus, police said.

The three girls and a boy dragged the victim by her hair and brought her to the ground before punching her, according to police.

They removed $12 in cash and fled, cops said.

The victim was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Police are looking for three girls, described to be 12 to 15 years old, and a boy, who is about 11 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).