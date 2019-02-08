Sportscaster Warner Wolf arrested for removing word ‘Plantation’ from sign at his gated community

NAPLES, Fla. — Police went to the videotape — and busted sportscasting legend Warner Wolf.

Wolf, famous for his “Let’s go to the videotape!” catchphrase, was allegedly caught removing the word “Plantation” from the sign at his gated community in Naples, Florida, according to a Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.

In a report obtained by the New York Daily News, the 81-year-old removed the letters from the Classics Plantation Estates community on Nov. 30. He turned himself in to police Thursday and charged with criminal mischief.

Wolf had been a “vocal critic of the name ‘Plantation’ at board meetings,” according to the report states, and fought for the word to be removed.

The damage was estimated at $1,139.50.

Wolf was released from custody Thursday on a $5,000 bond, jail records show.

Wolf is perhaps best known as a local news sports anchor in New York City and Washington, D.C.