Police shoot person in Lower Manhattan: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police have shot a person in the Lower East Side, the NYPD said Friday.

The incident happened on Cherry Street between Pike Slip and Frank T. Modica Way, between the Lower East Side and Two Bridges, at 6:57 a.m., police said.

An officer shot a person who has since been hospitalized, police said.

No officers were injured, according to police.

Video of the scene provided by the Citizen app shows several cop cars and at least one ambulance responded.

Additional information about the incident was not immediately available.

