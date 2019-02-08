News Closeup: Fixing the problems in NYCHA

The City’s Public Housing Developments are in a state of crisis. 400,000 tenants are living in NYCHA’S 2,400 buildings. Many of them are in deplorable conditions without heat and hot water and with health hazards caused exposure to lead paint and mold.

To help address the problems, the city has made a deal with housing secretary Ben Carson to give the federal government more control over NYCHA. That includes a federal monitor who will impose strict timelines on the housing authority to fix its crumbling apartments.

The mayor has also appointed the city’s sanitation commissioner to take over as temporary chair of the housing authority. So will any of this help or is it just a quick fix to quiet angry tenants?

We hear from PIX11 reporter Monica Morales who has delivered extensive coverage of the problems at NYCHA. We also hear from Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Carmen Quinones, President of NYCHA Douglass Houses.