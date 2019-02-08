Man sentenced for shooting Yonkers officer in the face: Westchester County DA

YONKERS, N.Y. — A man has been sentenced for shooting a Yonkers officer in the face in 2017, and for an unrelated shooting two weeks prior, Westchester County District Attorney officials said Friday.

Frank Valencia will serve 24 years to life on two counts of attempted aggravated murder and 15 years for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for the Sept. 25, 2017, shooting involving Officer Kayla Maher. He was also sentenced to three and a half years for second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in a Sept. 11, 2017, shooting, the DA said.

The sentences will be served concurrently and in state prison.

Valencia was 18 years old when he opened fire on Maher and another police officer who approached him following reports of a suspicious parked vehicle at Marshall Road and Ridge Drive in the Park Hill section of Yonkers, according to the DA.

A bullet struck Maher in the jaw, the DA said. She was hospitalized and released two days later.

Two weeks prior, Valencia fired several shots at a vehicle that had multiple people inside, the DA said. No one was injured in that incident.