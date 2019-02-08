× Man arrested in stabbing death of pregnant woman in Queens: police

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in Queens, according to police.

Anthony Hobson, 48, faces charges of abortion, tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

He is accused of killing Jennifer Irigoyen and her unborn child.

Police previously said Irigoyen likely knew her killer, and the New York Post reports law enforcement sources said Hobson was her ex-boyfriend. NYPD officials would not confirm the report Friday.

Irigoyen, 35, was five months pregnant when she was stabbed to death in the vestibule of a building on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood last Sunday, police said.

“She was screaming her lungs out for help,” the building superintendent said after the attack. “There was a party going on so they thought when she was screaming for help, it was with the party.”

A building tenant also heard a loud argument.

Irigoyen was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

She was a realtor who had lived in the building for about a year, the superintendent said.

40.700110 -73.906193