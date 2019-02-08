Job fair held for Marcal Paper Mill workers after devastating fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARAMUS, N.J. -- Just eight days after a devastating fire destroyed the Marcal Paper Mill in Elmwood Park — the New Jersey Department of Labor, Bergen County and Marcal’s parent company Soundview Paper have partnered to host a job fair at Bergen Community College.

About 500 Marcal workers are out of work.

"I worked on the paper machines -- 30 years at the company," said Terry Powell, a Marcal employee.

Powell got a job right out of high school at Marcal. Since his hire in 1988, he put two daughters through college. One still has a year-and-a-half of tuition to go.

"That's the thing," said Powell. "I need to get back rolling. I can’t be out of work."

About 100 employers showed up to accept resumes and applications from Marcal workers. In fact, so many companies participated in the job fair, organizers had to find more tables and set up an overflow area.

"We actually had businesses calling us and saying how do I get in touch with those workers," Howard Miller, chief of business services with the New Jersey Department of Labor.

"It was blessing," said Dorothea Majette, another Marcal worker. "Because you don’t have to go online, the companies are right in front of you."

"I'm just praying that I can find another job," she said.