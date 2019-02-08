Bronx man punched in head in violent e-bike robbery: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — Police are looking for five individuals in connection to an assault and robbery in the Bronx on Wednesday.

One of the people in question punched a 47-year-old man in the head around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. When the victim fled the scene, the group proceeded to take his electronic bike and cell phone, authorities said.

The victim was in front of his home in the south Bronx when the individuals were exiting the building, surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows.

Police have released the above footage of the incident, hoping the public can help them identify the individuals in question.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).