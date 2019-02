Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Aries Spears has been a force to be reckoned with in the comedy scene since he was 14. His quick wit, charisma and ferociously aggressive style of comedy have earned him critical acclaim, high accolades, and above all, a busy schedule.

He chats with Oji about his comedy shows and whether or not he has changed his skits now that so many comedians are under fire for their comments.

Catch Spears at the Gotham Comedy Club until Feb. 10. For tickets, click here.