Amazon reconsiders NYC headquarters location: report

QUEENS — Amazon is reconsidering plans to build their second headquarters in New York City, according to a report on the Washington Post.

Since announcing their plans to establish their campus in Queens, Amazon received a wave of opposition and a less-than-enthusiastic welcome from some locals.

The company has not leased or purchased office space for the headquarters, which would make it easy to withdraw their commitment, the report says.

About 25,000 new jobs were expected to be brought to the city with Amazon’s plans.

Executives have had discussions to reassess their New York decision and explore different alternatives, said two people who spoke candidly about the perspective.

This past month, a leading critic of New York subsidies for Amazon’s plan to build a second headquarters in Queens was nominated to serve on a state board with the power to reject the project.

Sen. Michael Gianaris of Queens has called the plan to award Amazon billions of dollars in tax credits and direct grants “offensive” to residents and taxpayers struggling with aging subways, overcrowded schools and a lack of affordable housing.

Unlike New York, officials in Tennessee and Virginia have embraced the company’s plans to bring jobs to their state, according to Washington Post.

“The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming,” one source told the publication.

No specific plans to abandon the New York location has been made.