Yankees 2019 schedule on PIX11

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees return to PIX11 for the fifth season on Friday, April 12.

The 27-time World Champion New York Yankees host the White Sox for the first of 21 regular season broadcasts of Yankees games airing in HD on PIX11. PIX11 will also produce pre-game specials for each Yankees broadcast game airing in primetime on PIX11.

YES Network’s Michael Kay, David Cone, John Flaherty, Meredith Marakovits, Paul O’Neill, Ken Singleton and Ryan Ruocco will cover the action all-season long on PIX11 with all games produced by YES Network, available in HD. All New York Yankees games broadcast on PIX11 will include SAP and will be Closed-Captioned.

Friday, April 12 — White Sox at 7 p.m. — Home

Tuesday, April 16 — Red Sox at 6:30 p.m. — Home

Friday, April 19 — Royals at 7 p.m. — Home

Thursday, May 9 — Mariners at 6:30 p.m. — Home

Friday, May 17 — Rays at 7 p.m. — Home

Wednesday, May 22 — Orioles at 7 p.m. — Home

Friday, May 24 — Royals at 8 p.m. — Away

Friday, May 31 — Red Sox at 7 p.m. — Home

Monday, June 10 — Mets at 7 p.m. — Home

Friday, June 14 — White Sox at 8 p.m. — Home

Friday, June 21 — Astros at 7 p.m. — Home

Friday, July 19 — Rockies at 7 p.m. — Home

Wednesday, July 24 — Twins at 8 p.m. — Away

Friday, July 26 — Red Sox at 7 p.m. — Away

Monday, Aug 12 — Orioles at 7 p.m. — Home

Friday, Aug 16 — Indians at 7 p.m. — Home

Sunday, Aug 18 — Indians at 1 p.m. — Home

Friday, Sept 6 — Red Sox at 7 p.m. — Away

Thursday, Sept 19 — Angels at 6:30 p.m. — Home

Friday, Sept 20 — Blue Jays at 7 p.m. — Home

Friday, Sept 27 — Rangers at 8 p.m. — Away

A schedule for the New York Mets has yet to be released. A list of upcoming games will be posted on PIX11.com as soon as it’s available.