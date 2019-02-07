Victoria Gotti talks new Lifetime biopic about her life as John Gotti’s daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Victoria Gotti sat down with PIX11's Oji Obiekwe to talk about executive producing Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter, a new Lifetime movie about her life and growing up as mob boss John Gotti's daughter.

Gotti told us all about the actress playing her in the movie, Chelsea Frei, as well as the actor picked to play her famous father, General Hospital star Maurice Benard.

Plus, the star of A&E's 2004 docu-series Growing Up Gotti lets us know if she will return to reality TV.

Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter premieres on Lifetime Saturday, Feb. 9, at 8/7c.