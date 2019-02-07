U.S. Marshals arrest man sitting in El Chapo family row during deliberations

BROOKLYN — U.S. Marshals pulled a man out of the main courtroom during day 4 of deliberations in the El Chapo trial, after learning the visitor had an open warrant for his arrest.

The man, who identified himself as Rene Martinez, arrived at the courthouse shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Maria Cespedes, a reporter working for Televisa who entered the courtroom with him.

He told Cespedes he was from Milano, Italy, and that he was close friends with Mexican-born Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera and his family.

When marshals later questioned him, Martinez reportedly was indignant, telling them “You cannot tell me who my family is.”

When federal authorities found out Martinez had an open warrant for his arrest, they hauled him into an overflow courtroom on the 8th floor of the federal courthouse and put handcuffs on him.

More NYPD officers joined the federal security teams that are already in place at the U.S. courthouse at Cadman Plaza.

An anonymous jury of seven women and five men are considering drug trafficking and murder conspiracy charges against the 61 year old El Chapo, who’s accused of being the billionaire leader of the brutal Sinaloa cartel in northwestern Mexico.