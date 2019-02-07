Son arrested after mother found fatally stabbed, burned in Crown Heights home

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man has been arrested after his mother was found to stabbed to death, her body badly burned, at a home in Crown Heights Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the apartment on Park Place around 2:55 p.m. after co-workers of the victim became concerned.

The son of the victim met officers at the door. His 67-year-old mother was found dead with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Police say her body had been lit on fire.

Jason Reeves, 32, was taken into custody and charged with second degree murder.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.