Raul Candy Store closing after over 40 years

ALPHABET CITY, Manhattan — After 45 years, Raul Candy Store is going out of business.

Owner Raul Santiago opened his first namesake soda and sweet shop with his wife in the 1970s. The store’s prices go back to that era.

Tootsie Rolls, both classic and special flavors, start at 2 cents. Carmel squares cost 5 cents. And other gummies and treats ranging from well-known Reese’s Peanut Butter Mini Cups to more unique, retro brands cost up to 35 cents.

Unlike other shuttered storefronts in the area, Sanitago says the decision has nothing to do with hiked rent costs. Rather, he and his wife are looking to retire.

Raul Candy Store, located at 205 Avenue B, is set to close on Feb. 28.