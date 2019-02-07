Rapper ‘Killer Mike’ on buying black and his family history with ‘The Green Book’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Golden Globe-winning film “The Green Book” has put a national spotlight on the real travel guide that’s impacted families for many generations.

The original "Green Book" was created by Harlem native and an African-American postal worker, Victor Hugo Green. It served as a manual first published in 1936 to indicate safe havens for African-Americans traveling throughout the deeply segregated South.

It included venues such as restaurants, gas stations and hotels where people of color weren’t endangered amid the Jim Crow era.

Librarian Maira Liriano recalls the books being created as they “started printing them in an office on 135th Street.”

Michael Santiago Render also known as "Killer Mike" tells PIX11 about his grandfather sharing the books with him during his childhood. He said the guides " made them self-sufficient.”

The Grammy-winning artist believes the books can be translated into the digital age for the African-American community. The new Netflix film "Trigger Warning with Killer Mike" examines the difficulty of buying black.

According to statistics, a dollar only circulates in the Black community for six hours compared to 28 days in the Asian community. "Killer Mike" thinks that a similar resource to the Green Books could serve as “a black Yelp.”

“We have to reorganize ourselves in a way that we become a resource for another,” he told PIX11.

Here's a look at the lifespan of money across communities: