Long Island man arrested after exposing himself to 11-year-old girl: police

GREAT NECK, Long Island — A 26-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he exposed himself to a young girl on Long Island, Nassau County Police said.

Authorities say the 11-year-old victim was walking home from school on Wednesday at 4 p.m. when Jefferson Ramirez unzipped his pants and exposed himself to her.

The young girl immediately ran to a neighbor’s house, where 911 was called.

Officers responded and located Ramirez a short distance away. He was taken into police custody after being identified as the person in question.

Ramirez has been charged with public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child. He will be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead on Feb. 7, 2019.