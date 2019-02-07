Grand Hyatt New York hotel, Donald Trump’s 1st major Manhattan development, will be demolished: WSJ

MANHATTAN — The Grand Hyatt New York, towering beside Grand Central Terminal, will be torn down, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

It will be demolished to make way for offices, retail and a smaller version of the hotel that would solidify “that neighborhood’s pre-eminence as a business district,” according to Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development Alicia Glen.

Donald Trump and the Hyatt Corporation partnered to buy the hotel — then known as the Commodore Hotel — in 1976, decades before he became president of the United States. Hyatt purchased his share in the hotel in late 1996.

The building still bears marks of Trump’s ownership, including a facade of mirrored glass and stainless steel.

The Grand Hyatt now has 1,298 rooms and has iconic features including a bar that was built over the sidewalk on East 42nd Street.

Curbed, citing a release from the developer, says the complex will total about 2 million square feet, larger than the behemoth One Vanderbilt skyscraper now going up on the other side of Grand Central, and is the latest plan to emerge from rezoning in the neighborhood to encourage office development.