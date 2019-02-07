Gov. Murphy signs Parkland-inspired bill for panic alarms in all NJ public schools

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed into law a bill requiring the state’s public schools to install so-called panic alarms in case of emergencies.

Murphy signed the bill Wednesday. It’s being called Alyssa’s Law, named after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff, a New Jersey native who was one of 17 killed in the fatal Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting last February in Parkland, Florida.

“Alyssa’s death is a stark reminder of the dangers of gun violence and the need for adequate school security measures,” Murphy said in a statement. “In New Jersey, we will do everything in our power to prevent these tragedies from occurring within our borders.”

The legislation requires the state’s roughly 2,500 public schools to install silent alarms that communicate life-threatening or emergency situations to law enforcement.

Legislative fiscal estimates said the project could cost between $2.5 million and $12.5 million. The bill calls for tapping into $500 million in voter-approved bond funding as a source of revenue for the project.