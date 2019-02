Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Camille A. Brown might be small in stature, but she’s big in talent.

Handling choreography for NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Broadway hit Once On This Island and more, this native New Yorker is making a name for herself both on stage and on TV.

Now, she's back home with her a show of her own. Oji caught up with Brown, who’s got all the right moves.

You can catch her show Ink at the Joyce Theater now through Sunday, Feb. 10, and Choir Boy through March 10 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.