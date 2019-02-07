× Bus driver watched porn in front of students: state police

SHAMONG, N.J. — A school bus driver in New Jersey allegedly watched pornography on his cellphone in front of young students.

State police say Franck Lafortune was spotted watching the video before he dropped off students at the Indian Mills elementary school in Shamong Township on Monday morning. Officials say two students told their parents what they saw as the bus was parked.

The 64-year-old Burlington Township resident was charged with obscenity to minors. District Superintendent Christine Vespe says the bus driver has been suspended by his employer and will no longer work the district’s bus routes.

Lafortune was released pending a court appearance. It wasn’t known Wednesday if he has retained an attorney.