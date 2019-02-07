Body found inside suitcase in Connecticut identified as missing New Rochelle woman: police

GREENWICH, Conn. — Police identified the body found inside a suitcase at an upscale Connecticut town as a missing woman from New Rochelle.

Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, was positively identified by the Medical Examiner in Connecticut, authorities said.

Reyes, 24, was reported missing to the New Rochelle Police Department and was last seen on the morning of Jan. 29, according to Greenwich police.

A suitcase was found on Tuesday along the road in an affluent Connecticut town. Police say the victim’s body was found with her hands and feet bound.

Police said the woman was likely killed in a different location than where she was found.

“Her family was advised of the positive identification last night. They are obviously devastated by the loss of Valerie and our heartfelt condolences go out to them,” police said in a statement.

Greenwich police and New Rochelle police are working together with law enforcement agencies to investigate the homicide.