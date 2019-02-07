Assistant principal at Brooklyn middle school allegedly dragged student into closet, attacked him

BROOKLYN — An assistant principal at Dr. Gladstone H. Atwell Middle School 61 in Brooklyn allegedly dragged a student into a storage closet and repeatedly punched and kicked him, officials said.

Derrande Moore, 42, was arrested Wednesday. He allegedly blocked the student from leaving the school cafeteria on Jan. 29 after they had a “verbal altercation,” according to court documents. Then Moore allegedly grabbed the student by a backpack strap, dragged him and slammed him on a cafeteria table.

Moore allegedly pulled the student into a storage closet and repeatedly punched and kicked him.

The student suffered scratches near the neck and arm, bleeding at the lip and “substantial pain about the neck, arm, lip and back,” according to court documents.

A Department of Education spokesperson called the allegations “extremely disturbing.”

“Mr. Moore was immediately reassigned away from students pending the outcome of the criminal investigation,” the spokesperson said.

Prosecutors charged Moore with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault, menacing and harassment during his Thursday arraignment.

Moore was released on his own recognizance after his arraignment. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on March 25.