Andy Adler will co-host the Taste of New York Open with Andy Roddick and Jim Courier this Saturday.

It all kicks off with the player's party and you're invited.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the Nassau Coliseum.

Check these links for a discount codes:

https://oss.ticketmaster.com/aps/nassau1/EN/promotion/home

