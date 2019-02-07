1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Brooklyn apartment building: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — One man is dead and three others are injured after shots were fired inside a Brooklyn apartment building late Wednesday.

Police responded to an assault at the three-story building on Fulton Street near Utica Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. and discovered four victims at the location.

A 20-year-old man was found shot in the head and the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity has not been released pending family notification.

A second 20-year-old man was shot in the torso, and a 55-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen, police said.

They were taken to the hospital where the man is listed in critical condition, according to cops.

A 22-year-old woman sustained a grazed wound to the buttocks and was taken to the hospital for her injury, cops said.

According to police, the victims were attending an event when a fight broke out and led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made as investigators comb through the building looking for evidence and surveillance footage. According to police, the murder weapon has not been recovered.