1 critically injured, 2 firefighters hurt in Staten Island house fire: FDNY

ELM PARK, Staten Island — One person is in critical condition after a fire broke out at a Staten Island home early Thursday.

The blaze started at about 5:49 a.m. at a two-and-a-half story home along Hatfield Place near Treadwell Avenue in Elm Park.

About 12 units and 65 firefighters responded to the scene.

Citizen video shows thick, heavy smoke coming from the house.

One victim was found on the first floor of the home and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Two firefighters sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.