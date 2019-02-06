Woman slashed in the face in Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A woman was slashed in the face while walking down a Williamsburg street Sunday morning.

Dana Sagona, 31, was approached by a man in the vicinity of Boerum and White streets at about 7:45 a.m.

The man began to engage in conversation, but when Sagona tried to walk away, the man attacked and slashed her on the face, police said.

Sagona was taken to the hospital where she was treated for a large laceration on the left side of her face.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking away. The suspect also got away with the victim's wallet.

Sagona’s attack in broad daylight put women around the neighborhood on edge.

“Anything that’s happening around here is happening to all of us,” said one woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).