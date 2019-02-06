Woman, 80, struck and killed in Queens

LITTLE NECK, Queens — An 80-year-old woman fatally struck in Queens Tuesday evening.

Police responded to pedestrians struck at the intersection of 251st Street and 63rd Avenue in Little Neck at about 6 p.m.

Officers discovered an 84-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman with bodily injuries, police said.

Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital where the woman, later identified as Xui Pu Xi, was pronounced dead, according to cops.

The male victim sustained an injury on his left leg, police said.

Investigation determined a woman was traveling east on 63rd Avenue and made a left turn onto 251st Street when she struck the two pedestrians police said.

The driver, 42, remained on scene.