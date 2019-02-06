Rally to demand MTA complete improvement plans intended to mitigate L train shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Plans for a full L train shutdown were canceled last month, but many New Yorkers are still hoping the MTA options offered to mitigate the closure will still be completed and maintained.

Advocates argue that if the MTA backs out of their L train mitigation plans, “We’re likely to experience an L-pocalypse every weekend.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration planned for a list of street changes in preparation for the L train’s full closure, including exclusive bus lanes and new bike lanes as well as restrictions on the Williamsburg Bridge.

The original L train tunnel project had been years in the making, with a 15-month closure set to begin in April in order to repair damages caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012.

Months before the planned closure, Governor Andrew Cuomo made surprise announcement, canceling the full closure and offered a new plan where the project can be done one tunnel at a time, during overnight and weekend hours.

The new plan would be completed within 15 to 20 months.

Advocates are expected to rally outside the L train station on First Avenue in Manhattan at 10 a.m. to demand transportation improvements.