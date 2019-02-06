NYPD demands Google remove feature revealing DWI checkpoints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is putting Google on notice for its Waze GPS app.

The department is demanding Google immediately remove a feature which allows users to report police activity or speed cameras, or face possible legal action.

In its letter to Google, the NYPD wrote in part, “Individuals who post the locations of DWI checkpoints may be engaging in criminal conduct since such actions could be intentional attempts to prevent and/or impair the administration of the DWI laws and other relevant criminal and traffic laws.”

Google released the following statement to PIX11:

"Safety is a top priority when developing navigation features at Google. We believe that informing drivers about upcoming speed traps allows them to be more careful and make safer decisions when they're on the road."

The NYPD’s letter comes a week after Waze announced a partnership with the MTA and Port Authority. The company installed Waze Beacons in New York City tunnels, which allow drivers to continue receiving directions, even if they lose GPS signal.

The traffic safety group Transportation Alternatives also publicly supported the NYPD’s stance.

Some New Yorkers, however, disagreed.

“We should be able to see everything just like everyone else sees everyone,” said Shawn Simmons of Queens.

“I think they should just leave it alone,” said David Sannella of Manhattan. “I think we’re entitled to know where they’re at. I mean, why not? They know where we are.”