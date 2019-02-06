NYC rally planned for Thursday to bring Black History to classrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Teachers across the city are tasked with coming up with a Black History curriculum, just for February.

On Thursday, students and educators across the city are going to gather at Department of Education Headquarters, in Downtown Brooklyn, to push for an expansive Black History curriculum for the entire school year.

There’s a renewed push to transform Black History education in New York public schools from a one month, annual special event, into something as ordinary as apple pie – at least when it comes to the curriculum.

Little Tiana is now experiencing her fourth year of Black History in February.

Her mother wants more.

“Every year, every day, they should learn about Black History month," Shonda McFavzean said. "Because we live in it right now."

Rev. Kevin McCall of the National Action Network is one of the lead organizers holding a rally for Black History curriculum expansion, scheduled for Thursday afternoon in front of Dept. of Education headquarters.

“It doesn’t make no sense that New York City is 90 percent of color in terms of the students and an and you don’t talk about black history," Rev. McCall said. "It’s more than people that created things and did things than Martin Luther King."

The Black Lives Matter in schools rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, in front of Department of Education Headquarters in Downtown Brooklyn.