Overturned tractor-trailer on NJ-bound Lincoln Tunnel helix snarls traffic

NEW JERSEY — New Jersey-bound helix on the Lincoln Tunnel is shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned Wednesday morning.

The tractor-trailer overturned on the NJ-495 near the Lincoln Tunnel, Port Authority tweeted.

All traffic is currently being diverted to the Hoboken Tunnel and local streets, according to Port Authority officials.

Exclusive Bus Lane to New York will also have a delayed opening.

The Holland Tunnel may experience a higher volume during the morning rush due to the incident.

