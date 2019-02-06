New Year, New You: A beauty boost for your skin

NEW YORK — Are you ready to say goodbye to that cold, winter skin?
From wrinkles to age spots, dry skin to hair, beauty expert Milly Almodovar has some of the latest products that can help you put you best face forward.
Here’ a list of several beauty solutions:
- Juice Beauty: PREBIOTIX Hydrating Gel Moisturizer: $52. It protects your skin against acne, and boosts the appearance of health and vitality while locking in moisture.
- A cheaper alternative is Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Whipped Body Balm. For $6, it contains Hyaluronic Acid, which helps deliver a pure boost of hydration. It’s designed for extra-dry skin.
- Instead of Botox, try the Exuviance HA100 Micro-Filler to reduce wrinkles. The two-step treatment with a daily serum and a once-weekly patch targets expression lines.
- Another anti-aging product you can use is from Wrinkles Schminkles. Silicone pads stimulate collagen.
- Hope to erase dark spots? Try That’s Incredi-peel from bliss. The spa-quality peel gradually releases glycolic acid to target fine lines and discoloration.
- Hair tends to be drier during winter months. Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer helps prevent extreme heat damage to protect natural shine.
- You may need to repair hair damage at the root. SheaMoisture’s Manuka Honey and Yogurt Hydrate treatment is nutrient-rich and naturally reinforces and revitalizes over-processed abused hair fibers, reducing breakage.