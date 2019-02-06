Murphy signs bill requiring panic alarms in NJ schools into law

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a bill requiring the state’s public schools to install so-called panic alarms.

Murphy signed the bill Wednesday.

It’s being called Alyssa’s law after 14-year-old Alyssa Alhadeff. She was a New Jersey native who died in the fatal high school shooting a year ago in Parkland, Florida.

Murphy, a Democrat, says the state “will do everything in our power” to prevent tragedies like the one in Parkland.

The legislation requires the state’s roughly 2,500 public schools to install silent alarms that communicate life-threatening or emergency situations to law enforcement.

Legislative fiscal estimates said the project could cost between $2.5 million and $12.5 million. The bill calls for tapping into $500 million in voter-approved bond funding as a source of revenue for the project.