Missing woman found dead in NJ home; son, 2 others charged: police

NEW YORK — A missing woman has been found dead in her New Jersey home, and her son and two others have been arrested for allegedly concealing her body, police said Wednesday.

Paula Chin was last seen on Jan. 31 inside an apartment along Vestry Street in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood, and was reported missing on Monday, according to the NYPD.

Chin owns and was later found dead inside a home on Bailey Hollow Road in Morristown, New Jersey, NYPD officials said.

A homicide investigation is underway, and a medical examiner will determine her cause of death, according to the NYPD.

Chin’s son, Jared Eng, 22; Jennifer Lopez, 18; and Caitlyn O’Rourke, 21, were taken into custody by the NYPD, and face charges of concealing human remains, police said.

Morris County authorities and the NYPD are working to investigate the alleged homicide.

No further information was immediately released.

If anyone has any information related to this investigation, they are encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200, or Morris Township Police Department at 973-539-0777. Any inquiries can be directed to the New York Police Department Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information at 646-610-6700.