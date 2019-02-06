Men break into Bronx apartment, tie up and rob people inside

TREMONT, the Bronx — A group of men broke into a Bronx apartment on Saturday and robbed the tenants after they tied them up, police said.

Two men came into the apartment, which is near 3rd Avenue and East 176th Street, through a window and two other men came in through the front door, officials said. Police released surveillance images of three of the men on Wednesday.

They pulled out guns and tied up four people inside: a 56-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, police said. The men demanded money from the victims and ransacked the apartment.

Before they left, one of the men struck the 28-year-old victim in the head with a handgun, officials said.

The men left with about $5,000, thee cell phone and three credit cards.

Police have asked for help identifying the men.

