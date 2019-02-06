Killer still on the loose more than a year after Bronx woman’s murder in front of bodega

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — It's now been more than a year since the sudden shooting death of 36-year-old Shaquana Button.

An argument inside of the Candy and Grocery 24-hour Store on 149th Street in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx caught on surveillance is thought to be the motive behind her cold-blooded killing on Jan. 15, 2018 around 11:30 p.m. She was killed by a shot to the face.

Police identified 25-year-old Amere Bryant as the only suspect in her death. They say he's the man seen arguing with Button inside the store. He's evaded arrest since that day.

"Every day he's out there with freedom is a day that she goes without justice," ," said Jermaine Headley, Button's fiance. "It's a day that he doesn't deserve.

Button's loved ones are demanding justice.

"I miss her," said Headle. "Every day I miss her. I try to push forward, but it's hard."

Ruth Mitchell, Button's aunt, has been frustrated with the NYPD.

"I think they pushed it under he rug cause she was another young, black female," Mitchell said.

This is also the second murder in the family that has gone unsolved.

In a strange twist of fate- the victim's mother - Diana Mitchell- was also brutally murdered 18 years before. That killer is also still on the loose.

"She was shot four times in the head and stabbed 54 times," Mitchell said.

Now Mitchell says she will fight so her niece's killer ends up behind bars

"I just want her back," said Mitchell.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).