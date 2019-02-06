Fire destroys multiple cement trucks at Brooklyn business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Numerous vehicles at a Brooklyn business, including multiple cement trucks, were engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning.

The FDNY said the fire is believed to have started around 1:30 a.m. and spread to multiple nearby cars. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

According to the FDNY, the fire occured at Kings Building Material at 303 Johnson Ave. in East Williamsburg. Kings' website says they specialize in brick and masonry materials and services. The chain has five additional locations across New York, including two other Brooklyn stores.

Authorities say the fire was extinguished and declared under control just after 3 a.m.

The investigation into what started the blaze is ongoing.