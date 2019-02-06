Fans air out subway station as workers and riders complain for a second day about smell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans are clearing the air at the Graham Avenue station in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and MTA officials are explaining what's going on.

On Tuesday morning, a strange odor was reported at the station. FDNY, NY Department of Environmental Conservation and NYC Department of Environmental Protection have been at the scene.

Officials believe it is a non-toxic and non-flammable hearing oil that could be seeping into the station tunnel. Crews have treated the area in question which is between Graham and Grand Avenues.

Two transit employees were treated for nausea and riders say the smell could be detected. Some believed it was not as strong.

“As always, safety is our first priority," said MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren who visited the Graham station Wednesday.

Here's his statement issued by the MTA Media Office:

"I want to reassure all New Yorkers that the air on the L train and in the stations is 100 percent safe. The DEC and FDNY, globally recognized experts in this work, have made it very clear that there is absolutely no risk to the public and we are continuously monitoring the air quality for even small variations. We have removed almost all of the non-flammable heating oil near the Graham station and continue to vent the nearby stations as aggressively as possible. We want to thank our customers for their patience while the odor dissipates and we thank the MTA employees for the difficult work they do every day to keeping the city moving.”