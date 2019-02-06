‘El Chapo’ jury ends 3rd day of deliberations without verdict

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Jurors ended a third day of deliberations without reaching a verdict at the U.S. trial of the notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman Loera, known as El Chapo.

The panel went home for the day Wednesday with plans to return Thursday to continue deciding the fate of El Chapo.

The jurors sent a note Wednesday asking for transcripts of the testimony of three admitted narcos who testified against El Chapo. The defense says the government cooperators are making him a scapegoat for their own crimes.

Prosecutors say El Chapo is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and a wave of killings in turf wars with other cartels.

On the third day of jury deliberations, lawyers for El Chapo sent out a strange tweet.

The lawyers tweeted a picture of Hijos de Villa tequila in the shape of a gun, captioned “For after trial. #ElChapo.”

The meaning behind the tweet is unclear, and PIX11 News has reached out for comment.

The 61-year-old El Chapo attained near-mythical status by escaping jail twice in Mexico. He was recaptured and sent in 2017 to the United States, where he has been held in solitary confinement ever since.

Last week, newly unsealed court papers revealed disturbing allegations not heard by the jury — that Guzman had sex with girls as young as 13. A Colombian drug trafficker told investigators the kingpin paid $5,000 to have the girls brought to him, and that he sometimes drugged them, the papers say.

He could get life in prison if convicted on multiple drug-trafficking charges.