‘El Chapo’ Guzman’s lawyers send out strange tweet on third day of deliberations

NEW YORK — On the third day of jury deliberations, lawyers for Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman Loera sent out a strange tweet.

The lawyers tweeted a picture of Hijos de Villa tequila in the shape of a gun, captioned “For after trial. #ElChapo.”

The meaning behind the tweet is unclear, and PIX11 News has reached out for comment.

Prosecutors say Guzman is responsible for smuggling at least 200 tons of cocaine into the United States and a wave of killings in turf wars with other cartels.

“El Chapo,” notorious for escaping from prison twice in Mexico, now faces a life sentence.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Andrea Goldbarg said Guzman was plotting yet another breakout when he was sent to in 2017 New York, where he has been in solitary confinement ever since.

The defendant wanted to escape “because he is guilty and he never wanted to be in a position where he would have to answer for his crimes,” Goldbarg said. “He wanted to avoid sitting right there, in front of you.”

The defense claimed Guzman’s role had been exaggerated by cooperating witnesses who are seeking leniency in their own cases.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Lichtman argues the case as a “fantasy” and urged the jury not to believe cooperators who “lie, steal, cheat, deal drugs and kill people” for a living.

Last week, newly unsealed court papers revealed disturbing allegations not heard by the jury — that Guzman had sex with girls as young as 13. A Colombian drug trafficker told investigators the kingpin paid $5,000 to have the girls brought to him, and that he sometimes drugged them, the papers say.