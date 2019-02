MANHATTAN — A dance instructor was arrested for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.

David Marquez, a Broadway dance instructor, was taken into custody at his Washington Heights apartment Wednesday morning.

Marquez forcibly touched a 16-year-old male on Aug. 15, 2017, police said. It was reported to authorities on Mar. 29.

Marquez, 53, faces charges of forcible touching and sexual abuse.

Police are asking anyone to come forward if they believe they were victimized by Marquez.