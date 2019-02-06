2 men sought in violent Bronx robbery

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police are searching for two men involved in a violent robbery in the Bronx.

A 37-year-old man was approached by the alleged attackers in the vicinity of Bryant Avenue and Home Street on Feb. 1 at about 3 a.m., according to police.

The victim was pushed to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked, police said.

He sustained several injuries, police said. The extent of his injuries was not immediately disclosed.

The men fled with about $600 in cash, police said.

